iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,431 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.7% of CGN Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CGN Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $10,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,321,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,092,000 after purchasing an additional 316,210 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,378,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,092,000 after buying an additional 343,265 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,994,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,220,000 after buying an additional 73,206 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,989,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,751,000 after buying an additional 669,885 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,002 shares. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.84.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

