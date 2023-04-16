iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $73.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.75 and its 200-day moving average is $71.61.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

