iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,336 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG opened at $95.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.