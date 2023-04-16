iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Stake Trimmed by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 187,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 416,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 24,508 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 57,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period.

USXF stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.30. The company has a market cap of $658 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $35.30.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

