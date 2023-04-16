iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 652,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.72% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $34,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USRT. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 659.8% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 972.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $48.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.56. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $67.50.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

