iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Raised by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,915,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,851 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 3.7% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $290,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $99.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.91. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

