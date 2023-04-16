iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Raised by MY Wealth Management Inc.

MY Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.1% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IJH stock opened at $247.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.92 and a 200-day moving average of $247.60. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95. The company has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

