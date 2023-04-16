iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Portland Global Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 5.0% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $27,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $247.98 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.