iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Raised by Alaska Wealth Advisors

Alaska Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,813 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 5.4% of Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $30,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,487,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,409 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,390,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,390,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,357,000 after buying an additional 2,361,565 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $68.40. 7,248,960 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $98.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.41. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

