iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Stake Cut by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,230 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QLTA. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,116,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 476.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 183,860 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $6,048,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 68.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 317,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 129,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 355,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,147,000 after purchasing an additional 128,887 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QLTA opened at $47.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.74. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.84 and a 52 week high of $50.16.

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

