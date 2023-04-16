Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 35,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $52.09 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $65.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.68.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GXO. BNP Paribas lowered GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.