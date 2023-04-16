Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $1,206,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,141,421. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,500. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.70. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $38.94 and a 1-year high of $86.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54,271.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.84) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $122.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.84.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.