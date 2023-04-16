Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $867,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CCLA Investment Management increased its position in Mastercard by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 272,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $94,808,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $489,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,828,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MA opened at $372.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $355.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $359.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.43.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 649,189 shares of company stock valued at $240,317,705. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

