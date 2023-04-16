Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $4.30 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide accounts for 1.2% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,694,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,517,000 after purchasing an additional 123,746 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,275 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,840,000 after purchasing an additional 984,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,353 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $58,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,956.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $58,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,956.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.80.

OTIS stock opened at $81.26 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $87.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.19.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

