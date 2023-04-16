Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Moderna by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $2,002,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,247,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,891,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $2,002,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,247,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,891,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 512,337 shares of company stock valued at $82,740,232. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on MRNA shares. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.27.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $157.10 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.29 earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

