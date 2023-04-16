Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,851 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.15.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of BNS stock opened at $51.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $70.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average of $50.30.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 17.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.774 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.