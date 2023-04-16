Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,137 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 2.2% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 9,724 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.3 %

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.48.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $198.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $250.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

