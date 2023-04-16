Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up 1.4% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Progressive by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Progressive by 7.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Progressive by 11.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 217.1% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Raymond James raised their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.13.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $135.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.35, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $106.35 and a 1 year high of $149.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.88.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,378. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

