Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Acquires 217 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 847.4% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.07.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $129.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.44 and its 200-day moving average is $136.84. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $199.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

