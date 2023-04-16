IOTA Market Cap Reaches $634.86 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 16th. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000752 BTC on major exchanges. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $634.86 million and approximately $8.59 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013618 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000098 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

