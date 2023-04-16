IOTA Market Cap Reaches $634.86 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 16th. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000752 BTC on major exchanges. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $634.86 million and approximately $8.59 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001220 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013618 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000098 BTC.
IOTA Profile
IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling IOTA
