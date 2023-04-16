Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for April 16th (AVGR, AZRE, CHEK, CORR, EML, EVOK, FUNC, GROW, IHT, IMH)

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, April 16th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

