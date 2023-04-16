Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by Alaska Wealth Advisors

Alaska Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Alaska Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 42,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 25,085 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,218,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $759,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.19. 3,359,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,070. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.06 and its 200-day moving average is $62.32. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $69.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

