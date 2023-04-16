Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Inuvo Price Performance

INUV opened at $0.34 on Friday. Inuvo has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 49.16% and a negative net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $17.27 million for the quarter.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc engages in the business of developing and selling information technology solutions for marketing and advertising. Its products and services include IntentKey and CampSight. The company was founded in October 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

Featured Stories

