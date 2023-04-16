International Consolidated Airlines Group’s (IAG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 240 ($2.97) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.23) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.72) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.23) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays set a GBX 170 ($2.11) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 168 ($2.08) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 174.36 ($2.16).

Shares of LON:IAG opened at GBX 145.95 ($1.81) on Wednesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of GBX 90.47 ($1.12) and a one year high of GBX 173.58 ($2.15). The stock has a market cap of £7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2,919.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 151.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 138.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 988.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

