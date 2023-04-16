International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) PT Lowered to $162.00 at Credit Suisse Group

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $165.00 to $162.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.36.

NYSE IBM opened at $128.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.40. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $116.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.81, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 26,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,242,000 after purchasing an additional 26,751 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.9% in the first quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.4% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 152.9% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

