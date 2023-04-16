Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $124.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised Intellia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $129.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.67.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NTLA opened at $38.16 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $76.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 909.78%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,657,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,409,000 after acquiring an additional 142,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,305,000 after acquiring an additional 108,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,128,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,930,000 after acquiring an additional 240,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after acquiring an additional 746,284 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,976,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,833,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

