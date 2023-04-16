Insider Buying: Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) Insider Buys £5,837.70 in Stock

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating) insider Isabel Liu acquired 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £5,837.70 ($7,229.35).
Isabel Liu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 1st, Isabel Liu acquired 1,801 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,917.62 ($3,613.15).
LON:GRID opened at GBX 165 ($2.04) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 161.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 162.42. The company has a market cap of £893.13 million, a PE ratio of 402.44 and a beta of 0.15. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc has a one year low of GBX 140.51 ($1.74) and a one year high of GBX 183.50 ($2.27).
Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 184 ($2.28) price objective on shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.
