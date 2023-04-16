Insider Buying: Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN) Insider Buys 6,976 Shares of Stock

Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN – Get Rating) insider Anthony (Tony) Fehon bought 6,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.72 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of A$11,998.72 ($7,946.17).

Elanor Investors Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.27.

Elanor Investors Group Company Profile

Elanor Investors Group is a real estate investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in the hospitality and accommodation sector with a focus on hotels and tourism in Australia. Elanor Investors Group is based in Australia.

