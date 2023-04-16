Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:INFI opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $1.76. The company has a market cap of $14.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.35.
Institutional Trading of Infinity Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 19,790 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 44,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 26,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Infinity Pharmaceuticals
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on its drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman and Matthew D. Shair on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.