Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INFI opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $1.76. The company has a market cap of $14.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,711.11% and a negative return on equity of 956.26%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 million. Equities analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 19,790 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 44,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 26,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on its drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman and Matthew D. Shair on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.