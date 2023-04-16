Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the March 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Performance

ILPT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.23. 1,190,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,317. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $21.21. The stock has a market cap of $146.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 198.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 88.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics properties. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

