Immutable X Price Reaches $1.18 on Top Exchanges (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for $1.18 or 0.00003899 BTC on popular exchanges. Immutable X has a total market cap of $672.95 million and approximately $43.09 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Immutable X has traded up 15.6% against the dollar.

About Immutable X

Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.

Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second, a 600x improvement over native limits.”

Buying and Selling Immutable X

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

