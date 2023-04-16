Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Short Interest Up 900.0% in March

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Iluka Resources Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Iluka Resources stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.90. Iluka Resources has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $43.95.

Iluka Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.6373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.88%. Iluka Resources’s payout ratio is currently -2,507.24%.

About Iluka Resources

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Iluka Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.

