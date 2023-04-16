iExec RLC One Day Volume Tops $7.76 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 15th. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $146.95 million and approximately $7.76 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for $1.81 or 0.00006002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007732 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023478 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00029470 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00018499 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,227.95 or 1.00002806 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About iExec RLC

RLC is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

