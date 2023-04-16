IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBEX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of IBEX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IBEX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IBEX from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on IBEX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. IBEX has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $31.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.49. The company has a market cap of $428.10 million, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.61.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $139.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.94 million. IBEX had a return on equity of 32.57% and a net margin of 3.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IBEX will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in IBEX by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IBEX by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IBEX by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

