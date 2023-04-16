Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF) Short Interest Up 430.0% in March

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 430.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hypercharge Networks Stock Down 19.5 %

HCNWF traded down 0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching 1.42. 2,615,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,325,256. Hypercharge Networks has a 12 month low of 0.28 and a 12 month high of 4.50.

