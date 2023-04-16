Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Short Interest Up 153.8% in March

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 153.8% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 104,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,000.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBANM stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,904. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.40. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.3563 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

