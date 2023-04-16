Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 828 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.9% during the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.9% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.2% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 6,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $619.54. 1,746,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,635. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $616.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $554.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $648.50. The stock has a market cap of $258.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.21.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

