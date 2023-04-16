Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,030,000 after buying an additional 360,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,315,000 after buying an additional 211,645 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,431,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,114,000 after acquiring an additional 131,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,175,000 after acquiring an additional 50,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE GIS traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $86.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,491,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,604. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $88.34. The stock has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.