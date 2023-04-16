Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,735 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $606,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $490,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,537,000.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGUS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,500. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $681.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.