Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $585,000 Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RIO traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,617,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,714. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.56. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $83.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($65.76) to GBX 5,380 ($66.63) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($71.21) to GBX 5,790 ($71.70) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,790.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.