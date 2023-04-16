Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 942.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,097,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,596,000 after buying an additional 4,608,773 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,461,000 after buying an additional 4,576,865 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 10.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,975,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,696,000 after buying an additional 3,916,466 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 79.5% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,940,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,424,000 after buying an additional 859,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $31,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WY shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Insider Activity

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,805,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,640. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.14.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

