Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCCO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 31.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at about $779,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Southern Copper stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,184,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,130. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $81.60. The company has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.11 and its 200-day moving average is $64.51.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.37. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

See Also

