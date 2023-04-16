Humana (NYSE:HUM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

HUM has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Humana from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $596.88.

HUM stock opened at $523.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $500.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.60. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $410.87 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Humana will post 28.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

