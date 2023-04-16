HSBC Lowers Dongfang Electric (OTCMKTS:DNGFF) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of Dongfang Electric (OTCMKTS:DNGFF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Dongfang Electric Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DNGFF opened at $1.53 on Thursday. Dongfang Electric has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $1.78.

