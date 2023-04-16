HSBC Lowers Dongfang Electric (OTCMKTS:DNGFF) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of Dongfang Electric (OTCMKTS:DNGFF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Dongfang Electric Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DNGFF opened at $1.53 on Thursday. Dongfang Electric has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $1.78.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dongfang Electric (DNGFF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Dongfang Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dongfang Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.