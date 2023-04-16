Horizen Price Reaches $11.21 (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 15th. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $152.25 million and approximately $8.82 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Horizen has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $11.21 or 0.00037015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00139900 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00054607 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 38.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000942 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,583,169 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

