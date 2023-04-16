Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $196.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.15. The firm has a market cap of $130.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.69.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

