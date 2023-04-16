Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 20,815 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 82.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,815 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFG. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $77.55.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 1.1 %

PFG stock opened at $75.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.83 and its 200 day moving average is $84.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Featured Articles

