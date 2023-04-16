Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $414.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $451.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $404.14 and its 200 day moving average is $394.15. The firm has a market cap of $311.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

