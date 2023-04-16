Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $436,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Down 4.2 %

NOW opened at $463.03 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $522.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.39, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $447.25 and its 200 day moving average is $416.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.72.

About ServiceNow



ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

