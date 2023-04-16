Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,827 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 272,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 186,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $49.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.02.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

